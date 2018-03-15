Missouri Senate considers bill to keep pregnant prisoners from restraints
The Missouri Senate is considering a bill that would keep pregnant prisoners from being restrained while in childbirth.
The proposal was approved yesterday through a voice vote.
It would ban correctional centers and jails from using restraints on women deemed non-dangerous is receiving medical care during her third trimester, while in labor and immediately after birth
The vote occurred a day after the Missouri House overwhelmingly passed a similar proposal.