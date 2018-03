Morty is a 9 month old who will need to be neutered. He is not really the best with kids but is lovable and curious and good as a one pet – quieter household. He is a beautiful, gray and white domestic short hair with little pick feet and a pink nose. Go meet him and see if you are a match at the Humane Society of SE Missouri today! Off Route W on Boutin Drive in Cape Girardeau. Mention cat box and get a discount!