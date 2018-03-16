The Missouri Legislature heads to spring break with a lot of unfinished business to do when lawmakers return. Pat Curtis reports.

This midway point of the session includes the General Assembly sending two bills to the governor’s desk.

The first one passed by House and Senate members and signed into law by the governor requires the creation of human trafficking hotline posters. The posters must be placed in high-traffic areas where victims might frequent, like bus and train stations, airports and strip clubs.

The second bill headed to Governor Greitens would establish a temporary certificate of license for individuals to teach in Missouri’s public schools, grades 9 through 12. They must meet certain educational and testing requirements.

Other major issues still lingering include the state budget, a proposed gas tax increase to help fund Missouri’s roads and bridges, whether the Senate will confirm any Missouri Board of Education appointees and a House committee’s investigation of Governor Greitens.