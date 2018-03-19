Malden woman sentenced in death of 9-month-old child

A Malden woman has been sentenced to prison for causing the death of a 9-month-old boy when she shook him while he was left in her care.

26year-old Breon Dannielle Lashay Hess pled guilty to first-degree manslaughter for the abuse that occurred on Oct. 31, 2016.

The baby had been taken to a St. Louis hospital to be treated for head trauma, but later died.

Hess reportedly shook the child to get a response.

She will be spending 7 years in prison.