Monday, March 19th, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A police force in Buckinghamshire, England shared a photo of a fake driver’s license they were handed featuring the name and details of the cartoon character Homer Simpson.

When the cop pulled over a driver in Milton Keynes she promptly asked for the driver’s identification. When he handed her his “license” it featured a picture of Homer Simpson along with the address “28 Springfield Way.”

According to a Facebook post shared by the force, the driver’s car was seized and he was reported for driving without a proper license and driving with no insurance.

AND THEN THERE’S……

59-year-old Jan Strickland of Pensacola, Florida is facing a battery charge for allegedly physically assaulting her nephew after she fell on top of a goat while intoxicated.

Joseph Bankester, the woman’s nephew, reported that his Aunt Jan, who had been drinking heavily, had gone inside a barn on his property to hold a goat.

An intoxicated Strickland drunkenly fell on the goat so Bankester attempted to remove her from the animal. That’s when Strickland went on the attack and allegedly struck her nephew in the chest three times then shoved him into a stall door.

She was arrested for domestic violence-related battery and transported to the Santa Rosa County Jail, where she was released after posting a $250 bond.

OR HOW ABOUT……

Forty-four-year-old Lizabeth Ildefonso of Riverhead, New York allegedly tried to order a bacon, egg, and cheese sandwich from a correctional facility while operating a vehicle under the influence of cocaine.

According to NBC New York, Ildefonso pulled up to what she thought was a drive through window but turned out to be a security booth at the Riverhead Correctional Facility. Police said she placed her food request with an officer there.

Deputy Sheriff Yvonne DeCaro told the woman inside the 2007 Nissan that she was at the county jail, and not a fast food establishment. During the conversation, police say DeCaro noticed that the hungry driver had glassy eyes, dilated pupils, and white powder in one of her nostrils.

DeCaro asked Ildefonso to perform some field sobriety tests, which police say she failed. Patch.com reported that Ildefonso was arrested and charged with felony driving while ability impaired by drugs and driving without a license.

OKAY, ONE MORE……

Twenty-one-year-old Dylan Bradley Madden broke into a Mankato, Minnesota home early Saturday morning and cooked himself “children’s chicken nuggets” before police arrived and took him into custody.

Investigators say that Madden entered a Mankato home through an unlocked garage door around 2 AM. The residence was occupied at the time by a woman and her two juvenile children.

Madden reportedly cooked the chicken nuggets and got himself a drink. The homeowner, who confronted Madden inside the residence, told police that the intruder appeared inebriated.

A subsequent breath test recorded Madden’s blood alcohol content at .10, just above the .08 limit. Madden was arrested on a felony burglary charge in connection with his quest for a post-midnight snack.