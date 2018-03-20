KY Highway Water Over Road Report (D1) at 9:30 p.m. 3/18/2018

Fulton County

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry is CLOSED due to high water at the Kentucky Landing (KY 1354)

Graves County

KY 2194 is CLOSED at the 1 to 2 mm due to a cross drain washout

KY 849 is CLOSED at 2.3mm just East of Lowes due to a washout at a bridge end

Hickman County

KY 123 is CLOSED between the 14 and 16mm Due to Water Over Road- Signs Posted

Livingston County

KY 137/River Rd is CLOSED from 7mm extending northward to 15mm at KY 133 due to mud and debris along much of this section