Tuesday, March 20th, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Thirty-one-year-old Thomas Phillips of Gainesville, Florida is facing a felony battery charge after allegedly clobbering another man in the face with a “tennis ball launcher dog toy,” according to an arrest report.

Phillips was at the dog run outside his Gainesville apartment complex Monday evening when his pooch, unburdened by a leash, attacked a canine owned by Matthew Hester.

Hester was attempting to separate the fighting dogs when Phillips came running over. However, instead of trying to help Hester with the dog scrum he instead struck Hester in the face with a “large green tennis ball launcher dog toy.”

When police arrived at the dog run, Hester had swelling, redness, and an abrasion that were “consistent with being struck in the face with the tennis ball launcher.” Phillips was arrested for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

AND THEN THERE’S……

Stephen Jolly of Washington state is facing charges of assault and malicious mischief after he became infuriated over losing a gym while playing the popular mobile game “Pokémon Go.”

Jolly allegedly became enraged when fellow Pokémon Go player Andrew Otton took his gym. He threatened Otton with a tire iron before eventually punching Otton several times. Otton’s friend, Grayson Hagstrom, reportedly jumped in and put Jolly in a chokehold.

Hagstrom said after posting about the incident on Facebook, with the license plate of the car Jolly was driving, they were told this isn’t the first time Pokémon Go players have been accosted in the area. Jolly, to authorities, disputed striking anyone but did say he hit a table with a tire iron.

OR HOW ABOUT……

Former Celtics forward Glen “Big Baby” Davis was arrested last month in a hotel room in Aberdeen, Maryland with more than 126 grams of marijuana and more than $92,000 in cash.

Thirty-two-year old Davis, who played on the Celtics 2008 championship team and was last in the NBA with the Los Angeles Clippers in 2015, was arrested February 7th after the hotel owner at the Aberdeen Hampton Inn smelled marijuana coming from his room.

Police said the strains of marijuana were from a Los Angeles wholesaler that court records show Davis told police he was in business with. Davis is charged with seven counts of drug possession and distribution.

OKAY, ONE MORE……

Forty-one-year-old Christi Ruhtz, a Pinellas County, Florida Lieutenant, is out of a job after she was seen driving backwards and honking her horn whole intoxicated.

A neighbor in the area called authorities about a vehicle sounding its horn just before 2 a.m. Sunday, March 18. Deputies responded and saw Christi Ruhtz, 41, driving backward and honking the car’s horn.

She was noted to have bloodshot, glassy and watery eyes, with the smell of alcohol on her breath. Deputies say Ruhtz agreed to a field sobriety test but performed poorly.

The news release states she refused to submit to a breath sample. However, because of her employment with the sheriff’s office, she was obligated to submit. The blood alcohol content result was about .14 percent.

Ruhtz was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. She was immediately fired by the sheriff’s office.