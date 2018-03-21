Inmate’s execution halted by Supreme Court

ST. LOUIS (AP) –

A Missouri inmate with a rare medical condition has been granted a stay of execution by the US Supreme Court after concerns were raise about how humane it would be for him to die by lethal injection.

49-year-old Russell Bucklew was scheduled to die yesterday night for killing an ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend on a violent rampage back in 1996.

Bucklew, was also within an hour of execution in May 2014 when the U.S. Supreme Court halted it over concerns about Bucklew’s rare medical condition, cavernous hemangioma. The ailment causes weakened and malformed blood vessels, tumors in his head and throat and on his lip, and vein problems.

He would have been the first Missouri prisoner executed in over a year.