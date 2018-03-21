Plane makes an emergency landing in Cape Girardeau

An aircraft with six passengers was forced to make a landing in Cape Girardeau yesterday morning.

A piper Cherokee type air craft had to make the emergency landing as a precaution because the plane’s wings had begun to get ice forming on them during yesterday morning’s wintry conditions.

The plane was directed by the Memphis Center to turn around and come back to Cape Girardeau to land.

It made its landing on 860 Rush Limbaugh drive.

The emergency was cancelled once the craft had landed.