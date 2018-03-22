Thursday, March 22nd, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

30-year-old Samuel Goodhope of New Mexico is facing charges after authorities said he got so angry while watching an NCAA Tournament basketball game he actually attacked his girlfriend.

According to a criminal complaint, Goodhope’s girlfriend attempted to leave his home after he became furious over a basketball game. As she tried to leave he reportedly pushed her to the ground several times.

She later called 9-1-1 from her mother’s home and reported him. Deputies say she had a black eye and several scratches on her body. Goodhope was charged with false imprisonment.

AND THEN THERE’S……

Twenty-two-year-old Buffalo Bills wide receiver Zay Jones was arrested and charged with felony damage to property after being involved in an altercation with his own brother at a Los Angeles apartment building.

TMZ posted a video of the incident in which a man is heard off camera saying, “I’m going to fight for Jesus.” Then Jones, totally naked, emerges into a hallway and his brother tries to stop him.

Officer Luis Garcia said Zay Jones was breaking glass doors and windows when officers arrived at the apartment building. He was arrested and booked with his bail being set at $20,0000.

“We are aware of the incident involving Zay Jones,” the Bills said in a statement Tuesday night. “We are still in the process of gathering more information on the matter. At this point, we will have no further comment.”

OR HOW ABOUT……

Three weeks after former NFL offensive lineman Jonathan Martin used Instagram to share a photograph of a gun and ammunition with an ominous message, he has been charged by the Los Angeles County District Attorney with four counts of making criminal threats and one count of possessing a loaded firearm.

The photo, which specifically shows a shotgun on a bed with a bunch of shells around it, is captioned “When you’re a bully victim & a coward your options are suicide or revenge.”

The photo tagged two of Martin’s former Miami Dolphins teammates: Richie Incognito, who bullied Martin during the 2013 season, and Mike Pouncey. He also referenced his high school, Harvard-Westlake in Los Angeles, which prompted the school to close for the day.

Martin, a 304-pound offensive tackle who has not played in the NFL since 2014, was taken into custody soon after making the post.

OKAY, ONE MORE……

Twenty-four-year-old Philadelphia man Abdallah Al Widian is in custody. He was reportedly smuggling 369 cartons of untaxed cigarettes and was actually dumb enough to drive his car over 130 miles per hour on the highway.

At around 1:00 a.m. on Tuesday (March 20) Al Widian was initially clocked by troopers driving over 90 miles per hour in a 55 mile per hour zone. Police say the gray 2017 Lincoln MKZ made several improper lane movements and did not stop when they tried to pull him over.

The car continued onto I-78 eastbound and reached speeds over 130 mph. Police say after 3 unsuccessful spike strip attempts, they were able to successfully deploy spike strips to slow down the car.

Police also stated that they seized a total of 369 cartons of untaxed and unstamped cigarettes worth an estimated $40,000 from the car. Al Widian is currently at the Dauphin County Judicial Center awaiting arraignment.