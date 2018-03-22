US Congress members from Missouri support anti-sex trafficking bill

A bill in the U.S. Congress stretched across party lines as Republican Rep. Ann Wager and Democratic Senator Claire McCaskill worked on legislation that cracks down on sex trafficking by expanding the ability of prosecutors to go after websites that promote and facilitate it.

Republican Missouri Sen. Roy Blunt also was among supporters of the move to clamp down on the websites.

The measure, which passed the Senate 97-2, also would give state attorneys general the authority to file civil lawsuits on behalf of victims of sex trafficking.

The House approved it last month 388-25, sending it on to President Donald Trump for his expected signature.