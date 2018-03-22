Voters in Scott County decide on tax for school

April 3 is an election day, and voters in Scott County will be deciding if they should increase a tax that would fund the city’s Central School District.

The proposal would be a 95-cent increase for the tax.

The change could generate around $739,000.

The school operates on a $3 million yearly budget, and teaches 285 students Kindergarten through 12th grade on one campus.

The percentage of the district fund balance may increase to 20-25 percent in under five years.