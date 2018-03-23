Friday, March 23rd, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Police arrested a man in Hobart, Indiana for cooking methamphetamine inside of a White Castle restaurant. Responding to a call Friday morning, police found the man to be in possession of a suspected “one pot” meth lab.

“One pot” meth labs are a cheaper and simpler way of making meth, but they’re also more dangerous. With only a thin plastic bottle separating the chemicals from an explosion, “one pot” meth labs are more prone to combustion and contamination.

White Castle Vice President Jamie Richardson said in a statement, “We are proud of our White Castle team members who alerted local authorities about a suspicious customer, and thankful for the Hobart Police Department’s rapid response.”

Police contained the chemicals from this incident and the restaurant even reopened Friday evening after a health inspection.

Another fast food fiasco – Police are hunting for a Wisconsin woman who attacked a McDonald’s worker after receiving the wrong breakfast sandwich.

The woman had ordered a bacon breakfast sandwich at a drive-thru in Wisconsin but was mistakenly given a sausage sandwich instead. She suddenly became angry and hit the employee in the back with the bag of food, Glendale police said.

CCTV footage shows the woman then walk into the store and begin shouting at workers, accusing them of not replacing the sandwich with the correct one. She tried to confront the manager, despite apparently receiving a refund, before a 17-year-old female worker attempted to intervene.

But the woman shoved the teenager into the fry station. The teen subsequently hit her head on the machinery and again on the floor. Glendale Police launched an appeal to identify the woman following the incident, hoping to pursue assault charges.

62-year-old Dolores A. Graham of Ocala, Florida faces charges of burglary of an unoccupied structure and felony criminal mischief after she broke into a car to sleep, set it on fire, and couldn’t unlock the door to escape.

According to a post on the Marion County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, a deputy responded to an auto dealership on Saturday regarding a suspicious incident and found a 62-year-old woman locked inside a car for sale on the lot.

The woman, later identified as Dolores A. Graham, told deputies that she went inside the car to sleep but somehow locked herself in. Deputies said she then tossed a cigarette underneath the front seat of the car, which caught on fire.

Graham told the deputy she was unable to unlock the doors, so she tried to smash out the front windshield with her hands and feet. A sergeant arrived at the scene and was able to get Graham to press the unlock button. He removed her from the burning vehicle and a fire extinguisher was then used to put out the fire.

55-year-old Floridian man Scott Wegener was arrested after he allegedly concocted a homemade bomb and tried to kill another man’s chickens with it.

Wegener, nicknamed “Spider,” had apparently been engaged in an argument with the man over a BB gun.

Police say Wegener then built an improvised explosive device, known as an “IED,” from a Canadian Mist bottle, Pyrodex FFg black powder, sand, and a cannon fuse.

A witness said Wegener threw it into the other man’s backyard where it detonated, intending to kill his chickens. Wegener was formally charged with possession or discharge of a destructive device.