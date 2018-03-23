New informational boards installed at downtown Cape Girardeau mural

Yesterday, new Mural Interpretation Boards were installed on along the Missouri Wall of Fame in Cape Girardeau.

The Missouri Humanities Council awarded a grant to Old Town Cape Inc. to help fund the reprinting of the interpretation boards.

Old Town Cape partnered with VisitCape to finish the project.

The Missouri Wall of Fame mural has almost 50 people pictured in its painting, each of which are prominent figures born in Missouri or famous for work they did while living here.