Shots fired at Jackson home yesterday

Shots were fired in Jackson yesterday at around 2:30 pm. The police department received a report of the incident happening on South Bast St.

The gunfire was at a home, but the person living there was not injured. There were five bullet holes in the front of the house.

The suspects are described as two black men driving a dark gray SUV.

Police believe this was an isolated incident.

If you have any information, or if you spot the suspects, you’re asked to call the police at 573-243-3151.