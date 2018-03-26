Jackson police arrest two over shooting at house last week

Jackson police have taken two people into custody over a gunfire in Jackson last week in the 100 block of Bast Street.

The shooting happened Thursday, in which someone fired several rounds into a house.

The police interviewed several people, which led them to arrest two juveniles in Cape Girardeau.

Police located a firearm at the suspects’ house that they think is the one used in shooting.

A gray Kia SUV was also found, and it’s believed to have been used in the getaway.