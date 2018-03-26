Murder suspect in Kansas City charged with using GPS to track his victim

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Prosecutors say a Missouri man has been charged with using a GPS tracking device to assist in the murder of a rival drug trafficker who was fatally shot in front of his 8-year-old daughter.

Thirty-year-old Lester Brown of Kansas City, Missouri, was charged Thursday in a federal criminal complaint with one count of using the tracking device to commit a crime of violence to further his marijuana trafficking operation.

His defense attorney, Ronna Holloman-Hughes, declined comment.

Brown allegedly killed Christopher Harris on March 14 as Harris was returning his daughter to her mother’s residence. Prosecutors say the murder was the culmination of conflicts between the two men’s competing marijuana distribution activities.

He is accused of covertly placing the GPS device on Harris’ vehicle to track his movements.