“Firefighter Veterans Initiative” to be held on April 28

A new program sponsored by Gov. Greitens recruits, connects and trains recent veterans and active service members in fire service careers. It’s seeking participants in Cassville on April 28.

Missouri’s “Firefighter Veterans Initiative” introduces participants to firefighting through one-day of intensive skills training, while participants are paired with a mentor from the fire service.

Registration is required.

You can learn more or apply by calling (573) 751-1601.