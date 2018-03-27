Flood-related resources from MU Extension
With continued rain and flooding expected in parts of Missouri, the University of Missouri Extension has provided the following resources:
- Be prepared for flooded roads: extension.missouri.edu/n/2567
- After a flood, think food safety: extension.missouri.edu/n/3077
- Before the flood: Prepare household items for long-term storage: extension.missouri.edu/n/1156
- First aid for leaky basements: extension.missouri.edu/n/2572
- Reducing flood damage to home and property: extension.missouri.edu/n/1155
- Let flood-damaged homes dry thoroughly before installing new coverings: extension.missouri.edu/n/3073
- Warm, wet weather can trigger mold: extension.missouri.edu/n/1139
- Scams and fraud add insult to injury after a disaster: http://extension.missouri.edu/
n/1170
- Property loss from disasters may be tax deductible: extension.missouri.edu/n/1113
- Use shock chlorination to disinfect contaminated wells: extension.missouri.edu/n/1096
- Snakes on a flood plain: extension.missouri.edu/n/1175
In-depth information is available from these MU Extension publications, which are available for free download. (To access publications, use the links below or go extension.missouri.edu/publica
- EMW1023, Quick Tips for Cleaning Up After a Flood – Tips on protective equipment; deciding what can be salvaged and what should be thrown away; safely drying, cleaning and disinfecting materials; and what to do before installing new drywall and insulation.
- MP904, Resources for Your Flooded Home – Downloadable 24-page publication offers information about electrical systems; repairing walls; cleaning furniture, flooring, floor coverings, bedding and kitchen items; and controlling mold and mildew. Other information includes financial advice, filing insurance claims, avoiding fraud and hiring a contractor.
- EMW1026, Safe Drinking Water in an Emergency – Downloadable guide sheet on storing and purifying drinking water during an emergency.