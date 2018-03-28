Wednesday, March 28th, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Twenty-eight-year old Cameron Tobias of Pensacola, Florida was charged with burglary, petty theft, and criminal mischief property damage over $1000 after taking LSD, breaking into a man’s house, and taking a shower.

The homeowner arrived after finishing up his day at work and found that his backdoor had been broken with a cinder block. He told authorities that he could hear the shower running and asked who was in the house.

According to police, Tobias replied he was taking a shower. Officials say the homeowner got a gun and ordered Tobias, who he did not know, to the ground until deputies arrived.

Tobias apologized for the damage and said he had taken LSD a few hours prior to the break-in.

AND THEN THERE’S……

Twenty-one-year old mom Davona Chavez of New Mexico is accused of taking shots of liquor before getting behind the wheel and firing off gunshots with her kids in the car.

Chavez told police that she drank multiple shots of Hennessy before packing her kids into the backseat to drive to their father’s house. Chavez said that she was upset because the children’s father was accusing her of damaging his girlfriend’s vehicle.

While en route, she became so angry that she stopped in the middle of the road in Albuquerque to fire her gun into the air. A Bernalillo County sheriff’s deputy heard the gunshot and tracked down Chavez before she reached the man’s home.

According to court records, she was arrested on charges for shooting from a vehicle as well as abandonment or abuse of a child. She is being held without bond.

OR HOW ABOUT……

Twenty-five-year old Bakari Warren was arrested and booked on charges of child cruelty after she accelerated and crashed her vehicle into a pole while driving with her kids to prove to them that God is real.

Warren told authorities that she intentionally collided with the concrete pole in Norcross, Georgia to show her young children that God would protect them.

Luckily her children, ages 5 and 7, were not injured in the crash. Her daughter told police that “Her eyes were closed and she was saying, blah, blah, blah, I love God.”

The daughter elaborated and also told police “She didn’t want us to just have a car accident. She wanted us to know that God is real.” Warren is being held on $22,000 bond and her kids were placed in the custody of their grandparents.

OKAY, ONE MORE……

Thirty-six-year old Travis Smiley of Glasgow, Kentucky is accused of multiple felony charges after sheriff’s deputies said he drove a stolen vehicle into a lake at a park. He was later found naked inside a helicopter at Aviation Heritage Park.

Deputies were called to the park at 2:03 p.m. Sunday after someone reported a man drove a vehicle into the water. A witness at the boat ramp saw a man get out of the vehicle and went to assist him.

The man, later identified as Smiley, ran from the scene. Deputies found Smiley a short distance away after they said he forced entry into the maintenance hangar at the Aviation Heritage Park in an area where a helicopter is being restored. Deputies found some wet clothes in a trash can.

Deputies then saw wet footprints around the helicopter. Smiley was found naked and hiding in the tail of the aircraft and had to be forcibly removed from it. He was taken into custody and faces numerous charges including third degree burglary, third degree criminal mischief, and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs.