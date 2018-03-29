Missouri Labor Rallies Against Right-to-Work

The Missouri House sponsor of a right-to-work measure disagrees with Senate Minority Leader Gina Walsh’s warning that right-to-work will lead to lower wages and decreased safety protections. Sikeston GOP State Representative Holly Rehder (pronounced Raider) predicts right-to-work will increase union jobs in Missouri:

Labor unions and their supporters were able to collect enough signatures to place the right-to-work referendum on the statewide ballot. Proposition A will appear on Missouri’s November ballot, unless the Legislature designates a different date.