Police look for man in Malden for murder committed yesterday

A man is wanted for a deadly shooting in Malden yesterday.

30 year old Poplar Bluff man David Lee Anderson is wanted for knowingly murdered someone.

Police responded to word of gunfire on North Kimball and East Peck streets at a little past 11:30.

There they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds in the front seat of a car. He was pronounced dead at 11:50.

Anderson is said to be a 5’9″ and 185 pound African-American man, with a scar on his upper lip.

Anderson is a former convict of robbery, and he’s considered armed and dangerous.

You’re warned not to approach Anderson.