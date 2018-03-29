Two people dead in Cape Girardeau after shooting
A shooting took the lives of two people in Cape Girardeau yesterday.
Crews were called to the Cape Meadows apartments at almost 10:30.
Police received a call saying someone had been shot in the back. The victim would later be pronounced dead after being taken to a local hospital.
Another person was found dead at 516 Cape Meadows.
The police have someone in custody, but they aren’t considering them a suspect at the moment.
The Major Case Squad has been activated, and the police say the public is not in any danger.