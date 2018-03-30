Shots fired at a pedestrian in Sikeston

An investigation is underway after shots were fired at a pedestrian in Sikeston yesterday afternoon.

Someone in a White Pontiac G-6 opened fire on the pedestrian in the 400 block of Brannum Street.

It’s believed roughly 10 shots were fired and then the vehicle drove away.

The pedestrian got away, and no one is reported injured.

Police believe the incident may be connected to other recent shootings in our area, ranging from Cape Girardeau to Sikeston and Charleston.