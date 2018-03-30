Update on the Assault case in Sikeston from the DPS

On Monday, March 26, 2018 Thomas Knighten turned himself into the Scott County Jail where he was taken into custody for an assault that occurred on Tuesday, February 20, 2018. Knighten remains in custody on a $75,000 cash bond. He will appear in Scott County Court on April 17th.

Tuesday, February 20, 2018, at 04:46 AM, Sikeston DPS Officers were dispatched to 306 William St. in Sikeston about a subject bleeding and had left the scene. The person arrived at DPS headquarters and was taken to the hospital. Medical personal determined the victim had a gunshot wound to his upper left thigh and lacerations to his left palm. 29-year old Thomas D. Knighten was developed as a suspect. Recently the victim began dating a woman Knighten also had been dating. Knighten found out about the relationship and was upset with him but it did not end their friendship and the victim thought it had been resolved. Knighten allegedly created a ruse to meet and wanted to fight. An argument ensued. Knighten allegedly pulled a handgun and shot him. The victim is expected to make a full recovery. Knighten is a convicted felon and prohibited in owning or possessing firearms. Knighten has been charged with; Assault 1st Armed criminal action Unlawful possession of a firearm Bond: $75,000 cash

Anyone with information related to this case are urged to contact Sikeston DPS at 573-471-4711.