Trading Post – March 31, 2018
Tree trimming – ph # 573-979-0272
Used tillers/mowers
Buying: 6 volt car/truck horn – ph # 837-9005
19 cubic ft. chest-style deep freezer – ph # 264-2325
Buying: Vintage pocket watches – ph # 573-270-0490
Dining room table w/6 chairs & hutch – ph # 243-3740
3 pt. Breaking plow – $200
3 sets of pistol grips – $40 for all 3
Patio door blinds – $30
Metal desk – FREE – ph # 573-576-0030
Set of 15 in. tires – $200 – ph # 573-225-6559
Couch & Queen Ann recliner
Mini-refrigerator
4-5 acres of pasture land for rent – ph # 513-5505
Push mower – $65
Washer – $125
Dryer – $125 – ph # 334-1757
Whole beef for sale – ph # 573-212-0581
Registered Alaskan Malamute puppies – $600 each – ph # 573-270-0490
Peavey amp – w/2 speakers – $200
B&K frequency counter – $50
B&K digital multi-meter – $50 – ph # 334-2055
‘04 Toyota Tacoma – $1,290 – ph # 573-579-9241
‘96 Harley Davidson – $2,700
‘02 Harley Davidson – $3,600 – ph # 335-3559