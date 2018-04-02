Allenville man confesses to killing his son

A man from Allenville has admitted to killing his son Friday.

66-year-old Raymond Holweg called police at roughly 5 oclock that evening, saying he had shot his 42 year old son, Jason Joseph Holweg.

Jason accused his father of throwing out some of his clothes, and he said he was going to damage Raymond’s trailer.

It was then Raymond got his shotgun and told Jason to leave.

It’s then that Raymond is believed to have shot Jason in the back.

Raymond confessed to the murder. His bond is set at one million dollars.