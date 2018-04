Filmmaker Nick Murphy will be working in Jackson to produce a movie originally meant to be filmed in Los Angeles.

He’s working a movie titled “All Nite Skate,” set in the 1990s.

Murphy and his crew will be using the Puxico skating rink in their movie.

They’re looking for cast and workers for their movie.

Anyone interested in being a part of the crew can get in touch at allniteskatefilm@gmail.com.