Cape city may install traffic signals at Veterans Memorial Drive in conjunction with I-55 interchange project

Southeast Missourian

The City of Cape Girardeau may install traffic signals at Veterans Memorial Drive and U.S. 61 in conjunction with the state’s plan to redesign the nearby center junction interchange and replace the Interstate 55 bridges. Missouri Department of Transportation project engineer Jason Williams told the city council at Monday’s study session the amount of traffic on Veterans Memorial Drive doesn’t meet the traffic counts needed for the state to signalize the intersection.

He said the city would have to pay for traffic signals at that location. The project was one of two major improvements discussed by the council. The other was a new skate park.