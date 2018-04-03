Missouri measure would limit insurance company payouts

(AP) — A bill on Gov. Eric Greitens’ desk would limit how much money insurance companies would have to pay after accidents.

The proposal affects cases where multiple people are owed money from an insurance company, such as after a car accident that leaves multiple people injured. If Greitens signs the bill, the driver’s insurance company could not be obligated to pay more money than whatever is listed in its policy contract. The funds could be handed over to a court, which would determine how to distribute it to victims. Insurance companies would still have to represent their clients in court throughout a trial. The proposal was approved by the House Wednesday in a 110-34 vote, and passed the Senate earlier in the month 32-0. The bill is one of several pieces of legislation sponsored by Republicans aimed at making Missouri courts friendlier to businesses. A spokesman for the governor did not respond to a question whether Greitens will sign the bill.