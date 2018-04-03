Political expert thinks Republicans are smart to link President Trump to Missouri Senate race

Despite approval ratings that seldom break 40% nationally, Republicans are banking on President Trump to help boost their majority in the U.S. Senate. Trump won Missouri by 19 points in 2016 and the party plans to have him campaign heavily in the state. Political Science Professor Terry Smith of mid-Missouri’s Columbia College thinks the GOP is smart to play to their strength.Polls have shown a tight race between incumbent Democratic Senator Claire McCaskill and Republican front runner Josh Hawley, the state’s attorney general.