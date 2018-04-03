Tuesday, April 3rd, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A shoplifter at a store in Leicester, Massachusetts was successfully identified after he left his fingerprints on pieces of play-doh that he used to cover a security device.

Cops say the shoplifter used neon green, yellow, blue and red Play-Doh to cover a security device that the retailer was using. The attempted thief apparently hoped the children’s modeling clay would outwit the store’s theft-prevention measure.

The Play-Doh trick didn’t work, though, so the would-be shoplifter ran off. But not before leaving behind a pretty valuable piece of evidence: a fingerprint. Leicester police described the print they were able to recover from the Play-Doh as “very good.”

AND THEN THERE’S……

30-year-old Kenneth Milesky of Parsipanny, New Jersey was arrested after drunkenly driving his car to a Foodtown, parking and partially obstructing a handicapped spot, and then passing out near the deli with partially consumed chicken breast laying on his chest.

The Parsippany police were originally notified that a visibly intoxicated male had parked his car and stumbled into the Foodtown. Officers located Mr. Milesky near the deli area laying on the ground, with a partially consumed chicken breast laying on his chest.

After they woke him up and spoke to him, they detected the odor of alcohol on his breath. Mr. Milesky was placed under arrest and transported to Saint Clare’s Hospital by Rockaway Neck First Aid Squad due to his level of intoxication.

He was subsequently charged with Driving While Intoxicated, Reckless Driving, and Obstructing a Handicap Space. Foodtown staff were advised on how to file charges for the unpaid chicken breast if they wished to.

OR HOW ABOUT……

28-year-old Joshua Lee Cranmer of Florida was arrested for several offenses and actually told cops to smell his fingers after he was pulled over.

Cranmer was pulled over in an unregistered 1999 green Saturn that had an “extremely old version” of a license plate on it. Cranmer initially ignore the sheriff’s lights and continued driving.

He finally parked in front of a trailer in Ocklawha. The sheriff knocked on the door and Cranmer exited the car soaking wet wearing only a towel. He somehow denied driving the car.

What he did next is even crazier. Cranmer actually asked the sheriff to “smell his fingers” because he had been having sex with his girlfriend. He was arrested and charged with Fleeing with Disregard of Safety to Persons or Property, Driving with a Suspended License, and Failing to Register a Motor Vehicle.

OKAY, ONE MORE……

35-year-old Adam Donohew of North Port, Florida was arrested after stealing a boat, getting stuck on a sandbar, and being rescued by deputies. The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office initially received a call in the morning from someone who said their boat had been stolen.

Less than an hour later, witnesses spotted a boat stuck on a sandbar near Stump Pass Marina. The victim recognized it as his boat from pictures that witnesses had taken. Deputies eventually arrived and arrested Donohew, as he was trying to free the boat.

He was taken to the hospital after he said he had been in the water for several hours. Investigators later saw that three other boats at Freedom Boat Club had been messed with in what appeared to be attempts of theft.

Donohew was charged with grand theft and violation of probation when detectives learned he was on house arrest and had taken off his ankle monitor.