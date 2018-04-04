Area voters approve school, city tax measures

Southeast Missourian

Area voters said yes to school and municipal tax measures in Tuesday’s election. Voters in the Oak Ridge School District approved a no-tax-increase bond issue to fund construction of two additional elementary school classrooms, enhance school safety and make other improvements. The rural school district plans to borrow $2.6 million by extending an existing bond issue. While turnout was low, the measure garnered 73 percent approval, according to election results. Under state law, the measure needed slightly more than 57 percent approval to pass. Scott County Central School District voters approved a 95-cent increase in the operating levy. Only 212 people voted on the ballot measure, which passed 113 to 99, according to unofficial election results. Residents in Chaffee and Benton, Missouri, voted to levy use taxes on out-of-state purchases and internet sales. Benton’s ballot measure passed, 62 to 46. In Chaffee, the vote was 115 to 70. Kelso voters extended an existing property tax to fund fire protection. The village pays the nearby Scott City Fire Department to provide fire protection. The vote was 66 yes to 20 no. Voters in the Marble Hill, Missouri, area approved a proposal that will allow the city fire department to join a tax-funded rural fire district. The measure will impose a property tax of 30 cents per $100 assessed valuation on owners of property in Marble Hill and the surrounding area.