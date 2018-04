This is 7 week old HAROLD! His fee is 150$ but you get 100$ back after he is neutered! He is a domestic short haired sweetheart! Of course he is a little frisky baby and cuddly too! Go see him today at the Humane Society of SE Missouri. Spend a little time getting to know him to see if he is a good fit. I cannot fathom that he wouldn’t be. He is Purrfect! Mention CAT BOX and receive a discount.