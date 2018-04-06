Public Service Commission urges awareness of digging laws during National Digging Safety Month

April is National Safe Digging Month. The Missouri Public Service Commission wants to remind you that homeowners and business should call 811 or 1 800 DIG RITE to get their underground utilities marked.

Missouri law requires anyone planning to dig to make the call 3 days before they begin.

Hitting an underground line can cause serious injury, it could disrupt service to you and other

customers and it could potentially result in fines and repair costs. So call or click before you dig.

For more information, please go to Missouri One Call at www.mo1call.com .