Trading Post – April 7

Trading Post – April 7, 2018

 

Tree trimming – ph # 573-979-0272

Used tillers/mowers

Buying:  6 volt car/truck horn – ph # 837-9005

19 cubic ft. chest-style deep freezer – ph # 264-2325

Yardman push mower – $60 – ph # 334-2689

Dining room table/chairs/hutch – ph # 243-3740

.357 Magnum – $375 – ph # 573-275-1222

‘95 Chevy Camaro Z28 – $3,000 – ph # 275-9719

‘62 Farmall tractor

Dennis Rodman action figure

Montgomery Ward catalog/magazines – ph # 243-5877

‘97 Oldsmobile 88 – $500 – ph # 573-481-5544

Registered Alaskan Malamute puppies – $600 each – ph # 573-270-0490

Firewood – $20 pickup load/$40 cut

Used brick – 15 cents each

Kitchen cabinets – ph # 573-200-0611

Electronic volt meter – $75

Signal generator – $50 – ph # 334-2055

Drum equipment

Peavey practice amp – $90

Buying: CB/shortwave radios – ph # 573-334-6543

9mm semi-automatic pistol – $225 – ph # 987-7755

25 ft. extension ladder

Refrigerator – $75

Complete bed sets – ph # 837-2461

Washer & dryer – $125 each – ph # 334-1757

Peavey PA system – $575 – ph # 573-821-2050

Couch & recliner

Mini-refrigerator

Home Decor items

Firewood – $50 rank – ph # 573-513-5505

20 in. push mower – $60 – ph # 334-2689

Buying: walk-behind brush cutter – ph # 380-4537

Tire and wheel for Ford pickup – $35 – ph # 573-579-6893

