Missouri amounts funding to help homeless veterans
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – Missouri is getting close to $280,000 in federal funding for housing for homeless veterans.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development unveiled $43 million in grants for local housing agencies across the country Friday.
A portion of that money will go to housing authorities in the St. Louis area, Springfield, Joplin and parts of southeast Missouri.
Democratic U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill in a Friday statement said homelessness disproportionately affects veterans. She touted the funding.