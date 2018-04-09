Monday, April 9th, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

24-year-old Kenneth Evans was arrested and charged with domestic violence for allegedly attacking a woman with a pizza while intoxicated.

The alleged victim told the responding officers that the incident began inside her car as she was driving the intoxicated Evans home. She said Evans was screaming at her and repeatedly pushed her head while she was driving.

At one point, Evans hit the woman in the face with a pizza. Later, he punched the dashboard repeatedly and kicked the door when exiting the car. Police said the woman suffered an “apparent minor injury.”

Later, he tried to fight the neighbor, threw tires into the roadway, and smashed a mailbox. Inside, he flipped the couch and continued screaming and throwing things.

Evans was then taken into custody and “continued his belligerent behavior and mood swings” while being booked at the police department. He is charged with assault and criminal damage or endangering.

AND THEN THERE’S……

A bizarre mugshot of a woman with heavy facial tattoos and piercings was released after she threatened to bomb a Virginia 7-Eleven by placing a device on the store’s countertop.

33-year-old Crystal Mostek walked into the Virginia Beach 7-Eleven and placed a device on the countertop. She then reportedly told the store clerk that the device was a bomb.

Virginia Beach Fire Department spokesman Art Kohn asserted that the woman threatened to blow up the store. It was later determined that the device she sat on the counter wasn’t actually a bomb.

Mostek was charged with threatening to bomb and possession of a hoax device. Mostek’s mugshot showed her with several tattoos and piercings on her face. She also appeared to have lots of eye makeup.

OR HOW ABOUT……

54-year-old Ramon Nuiry of Miami, Florida was arrested after he forgot to take his gun out of his son’s backpack and then proceeded to enter the boy’s school, take out the gun, and exit the building.

Police said that this father left his home Thursday morning to take his 8-year-old son to Kendale Elementary. For some odd reason, he put his pistol in the boy’s backpack and reportedly forgot about the weapon.

But instead of calling authorities, he walked into the school and asked administrators to summon the boy with the bag. Inside the office, Nuiry fished the gun out of the bag, put it in his waistband, and left the school.

He was arrested and charged Thursday with possessing a weapon on school grounds, improper exhibition of a weapon, and possession of a concealed firearm. He was booked into a jail late Thursday.

OKAY, ONE MORE……

A Connecticut school bus driver was busted for allegedly using his vehicle to deliver and pick up bags of heroin after dropping children off at the end of school days.

Stratford Police arrested 29-year-old Garfield Howell following a months-long investigation in which surveillance footage reportedly showed him using the bus for drug transactions.

Howell worked for We Transport, a charter bus company that transports students in the Bridgeport Public Schools district, and all the transactions were made after he dropped off his passengers.

When police arrested Howell at his home in Stratford, they seized around 195 grams of heroin. Howell has been charged with sale of narcotics, conspiracy to sell narcotics, and risk of injury to a minor.