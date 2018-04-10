Salem road worker speaks on experience with distracted driver

A Missouri Transportation Department worker who is lucky to be alive says he’s begging people to buckle up and put their phones down while driving. Justin Sundell of southeast Missouri’s Salem recalls a car not slowing down at an approaching stop in a work zone – nearly crashing into the car directly in front of him.

During this National Work Zone Awareness Week, motorists are reminded it’s the law to move over when you see flashing lights used by first responders, state workers and tow truck drivers.