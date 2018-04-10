Threat to New Mexico school prompts closure, investigation locally

Classes were cancelled at Chaffee High School yesterday when online images describing possible threats circulated into view of students in our area.

The image was of someone holding what appeared to be an assault rifle, with a profane caption on the photo and the school initials “C-H-S.”

The person in the image had also written “I’m going out with a bang,” and “‘Don’t go to school tomorrow.’”

Cape Girardeau police and Cape Girardeau schools also investigated the possible threat.

It was determined the photo had not come from a local student, but was from Clovis High School in New Mexico. A 17 year old has been arrested there.

Cape Girardeau police and school officials urge everyone to be aware this is not a threat to their school, and there is no danger.