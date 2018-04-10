Tuesday, April 10th, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A Florida woman who was arrested last month on drug possession charges blamed the cocaine found in her purse on the wind.

26-year-old Kennecia Posey was one of two passengers in a car that was swerving in the roadway when it was stopped by Fort Pierce police. According to the police report, an officer approached the car and smelled an odor of marijuana coming from inside.

During a search of the car, the officer found cocaine and marijuana in separate bags inside a purse that Posey had on her lap. When questioned about the drugs, Posey admitted that the marijuana was hers. The cocaine was a different story.

Posey said, “I don’t know anything about any cocaine,” and added “It’s a windy day. It must have flown through the window and into my purse.” Posey was booked into the county jail on one felony count of cocaine possession and a misdemeanor count of marijuana possession.

AND THEN THERE’S……

Burlington, Massachusetts Police are looking to the public to help identify a man who allegedly poured urine into bathroom soap dispensers and air fresheners last month at the town library.

Police said that witnesses reported the restroom had a “noticeable odor throughout.” A library visitor had told staff the day before that there was “a cup with urine in it on a shelf in the men’s restroom.” Lieutenant Thomas Brown said he did not know why library staff waited a day to notify police.

Library staff then discovered the urine had been mixed in with the soap. Police are investigating and reviewing surveillance footage of the suspect, who was described as being of Middle Eastern or Indian descent in the police report.

OR HOW ABOUT……

An Arizona mother was arrested Thursday after police said her young daughter ate THC-laced macaroni and cheese.

25-year-old Alaina Marie Limpert allegedly laughed when she realized her daughter, who is less than two years old, was experiencing the side effects of THC, a chemical found in marijuana, as she ate the meal with her father.

Police reported that during this time neither parent took the child to immediate emergency care. Instead, Limpert placed the child into their backyard pool to use cold water to “shock” her.

Police stated that Limpert “admitted to making the mac and cheese with THC for her husband, but did not know her daughter ingested it.” Law enforcement officials found two marijuana grow tents in the garage, “numerous” glass bongs and pipes, hash oil, and magic mushrooms.

They even found “three large tubs of THC butter” within the house’s refrigerator. Limpert was charged with one count of child abuse and is scheduled to appear in court April 19.

OKAY, ONE MORE……

A young man in Hollywood, California climbed a tall construction crane some 200 feet above Hollywood Boulevard and stayed up there for hours before safely coming down Sunday night.

The spectacle attracted a mass of spectators on the ground watching as police officers and firefighters worked to try to convince the man to come down on his own. The man was not wearing shoes or a shirt and he was draped in an American flag.

He was spotted climbing and moving around on cables above the crane and slowly descending, then stopping on a platform for more than an hour as he shouted and gestured at the ground and waved the flag.

An urban search and rescue team joined firefighters and police officers who were trying to convince the man to come down. After about three hours, police said they had the man safely in custody on the ground. He was being treated by paramedics.