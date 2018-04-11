161 Opportunity Zones created in Missouri

Senator Roy Blunt and Governor Eric Greitens have announced the creation of 161 new “Opportunity Zones” in Missouri.

These Opportunity Zones are low-income areas that will have added incentives for investment.

The locations of the Opportunity Zones were determined by the state, and made possible by the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017.

Areas with high poverty rates and slow job growth will get a boost as they compete for jobs, with additional state and federal tax incentives for businesses that invest in these communities.

Locally, some opportunity zones are in Cape Girardeau, Sikeston, Wayne County, and Kennett.