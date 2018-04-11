Cape Christian School closing in May

Cape Christian School will be closing this May.

The Southeast Missourian reports financial trouble is the cause of the closure.

Pastor Phil Roop of the Bethel Assembly of God Church said his congregation could no longer support the school with the funds necessary to run it.

Principal Carroll Williams said the school might continue if a majority of the students’ parents were interested in making it happen.

Currently the school has more than 100 students, nearly 20 faculty and staff members and teaches grade levels pre-K through eight.

Classes end May 18th.