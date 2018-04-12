Testimony of Greitens’ mistress released by House committee

The House committee investigating the allegedly abusive affair by Gov. Greitens have released the testimony of his mistress, the governor’s former hairdresser.

She says that the governor Greitens initiated a physically aggressive unwanted sexual encounter and threatened to distribute a partially nude photo of her if she talked to anyone about it.

The woman said Greitens was abusive to her, slapping her, grabbing her, and shoving her at multiple points.

The report, signed by all five Republicans and two Democrats on the committee, describes the woman’s testimony as credible and notes that Greitens has so far declined to testify or provide documents to the panel.

House Speaker Todd Richardson announced that the special committee will expand its mission and make recommendations after the May 18 end of the regular legislative session on whether to pursue impeachment proceedings seeking to remove Greitens from office.

Greitens, 44, has refused to directly answer media questions about whether he took the photo, but he has steadfastly denied any criminal wrongdoing. He said he expects to be proven innocent during this trial, which is scheduled for May 14.