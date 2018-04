There was a first alarm fire in Jackson around 7 last night.

A home at the 2000 block of Bainbridge road had caught fire.

All stations were called to respond to the fire, and police were on the scene as well.

Eventually, crews called Cape Girardeau’s fire department to help, and Gordonville, Millersville, Scott City, East County and Fruitland would also be paged during the incident.

Near to 8 o’clock the fire was reported contained.