Road work in Cape Girardeau Monday

On Monday, Nip Kelley Equipment will switch the work zone to the eastbound lane of Lexington and reopen the westbound lane.

Traffic warning signs and the detour signage will be set up at the intersection of Lexington and Perryville and will detour motorists down to Cape Rock and back up to Lexington.

The closure and detour will remain in place until all concrete work and seeding activities are complete.

Motorists should consider alternate routes around the area and must use extreme caution in the construction zone.