United Way holds luncheon honoring volunteers
The United Way of southeast Missouri recognized their donors, partner agencies, and volunteers at a luncheon yesterday.
Director Elizabeth Shelton said the United Way event was purely to thank contributors for hard work and not to raise money.
She also stressed upcoming opportunities for volunteerism.
Community relations manager Kristin Funderburk said you can find more info online.
The United Way used Facebook Live to stream the event, and that footage can be accessed here.