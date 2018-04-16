Greitens makes appointments to Ethics Commission

Governor Greitens has made two new appointments to the Missouri Ethics Commission. These include former Democratic Representative Wayne Henke of Troy and Republican Bill Burkes of Joplin, formerly of Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.

Prior to the appointments, the Ethics Commission had only had three members, but it requires four to operate.

The Commission has a pending complaint alleging Greitens’ campaign accessed a list of donors in 2015 from a charity the governor formerly worked within.