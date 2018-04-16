Monday, April 16th, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A Jamaican woman was arrested at JFK International Airport after attempting to smuggle six pounds of cocaine inside of a liquor bottle.

Jamaican Citizen Stefisha Miller had landed at JFK from Kingston, Jamaica’s capital, when U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers found two bottles of Bailey’s Irish Cream in her duty-free box — and one of the bottles contained a bag of white powder.

Officers confirmed that the powder tested positive for cocaine. The cocaine that was seized weighed six pounds and had an estimated street value of $110,000. Miller will reportedly face federal narcotics smuggling charges.

AND THEN THERE’S……

25-year old Xavier Inocencio Moran of Palm Beach, Florida was arrested after his own dashboard camera showed him committing burglary.

Moran is accused of using a baseball bat to first break into Sally’s Beauty Supply in Royal Palm Beach and then on a safe in order to attempt entry.

More than three hours after the burglary Moran was involved in a car crash. He told a Palm Beach County sheriff’s deputy that he was cut off by another driver and could prove it through his dashboard camera.

While reviewing the video footage, the deputy observed Moran’s 2014 Nissan backing into a parking space in front of the Sally’s Beauty Supply store. The video then shows Moran taking a bat from the car’s trunk and breaking the glass door leading into the business.

OR HOW ABOUT……

Talk about having a crappy night. A man in Parkland, Washington was not only busted for drunken driving, but also found himself covered in dog poop while trying to hide from police.

The ordeal began when a man called 9-1-1 to report a car was running red lights, driving erratically, and nearly crashing into several cars near the Brookdale area. About eight minutes later, a woman called 9-1-1 to report someone had driven through their gate and onto their 20-acre field.

The driver had run from the car but by the time deputies arrived he was back inside the front seat — passed out and covered in dog poop. The homeowner stated that after the man crashed his car on their farm he ran out, jumped over a fence, and tried to hide in a large container.

It turns out these homeowners are dog breeders and that container is where they keep their dog poop. The drunk driver reportedly got out of the container and passed out in his car, which is where cops found him covered in the dog poop.

OKAY, ONE MORE……

Officers had to respond to a situation at a Buenos Aires, Argentina gas station after a naked man with a sex toy stuck in his backside was screaming for help.

The naked man walked towards an ambulance at the petrol station to seek help from the crew. Security camera footage also showed him pacing up and down in front of police officers, shouting, and slapping his legs in apparent discomfort.

One of the officers attempted to speak to the man, but the nude citizen walked away shouting: “Call the doctor!” Reports suggest that the man was taken away from the scene in the ambulance to have the sex toy inside his rectum removed.