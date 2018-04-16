Puxico father and son trial moved for involvement in Sikeston man’s death

A Puxico father and son were set to be tried last Thursday for their role in hindering the prosecution in the death of a Sikeston man, but the trial has since been moved to May.

Garey and Wesley Faries are charged in the crime.

Wesley Faries is accused of hitting 21 year old Phillip Manning with his car on Highway 51, and afterwards having his father take the blame for the accident in February 2017.

They are being charged together for the incident.

The new trial is set for May 2.